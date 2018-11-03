Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.84% of 51job worth $39,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in 51job by 468.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth $261,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut 51job from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.01. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $114.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 13.09%.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

