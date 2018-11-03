Masimo (MASI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,422. Masimo has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $226,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 60,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $6,551,069.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,376,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,107 shares of company stock valued at $87,551,638 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $1,280,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $2,919,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $212,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Masimo by 7.6% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 249,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,368,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $3,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

