Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million.

Marlin Business Services stock remained flat at $$26.50 during trading hours on Friday. 8,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,068. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Marlin Business Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

