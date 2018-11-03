Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan/ETF (AMJ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan/ETF (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan/ETF comprises about 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan/ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ opened at $25.27 on Friday. JPMorgan/ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

