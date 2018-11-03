Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

MGIC opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $396.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.76. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 60,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

