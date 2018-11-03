Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685,962 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Magellan Health worth $209,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,316,000 after buying an additional 260,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,802,000 after purchasing an additional 69,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter valued at $20,869,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of MGLN opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $61.83 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the healthcare management business. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management, and Corporate. The Healthcare segment comprises of the Commercial and Government reporting units. The Pharmacy Management segment offers products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under both the medical and the pharmacy benefit.The Corporate segment covers amounts not allocated to the Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments.

