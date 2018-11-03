Macquarie Trims PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Target Price to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$28.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.04.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$20.41 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$19.42 and a 52 week high of C$35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

