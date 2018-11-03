Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on November 15th

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Macquarie Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Macquarie Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 168.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.4%.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $478.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry E. Lentz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,385.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $5,789,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,143,903 shares of company stock valued at $53,065,139. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.