Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCBC. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MCBC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 32,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,172. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

