Lumentum (LITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,616. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $70.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $157,708.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,421 shares of company stock valued at $648,010. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

