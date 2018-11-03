Lumber Liquidators (LL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Wedbush

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LL. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 1,642,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 37.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $344,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $127,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.