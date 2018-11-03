Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 634 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.74.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $204.84 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

