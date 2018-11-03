L’Oreal (OR) PT Set at €220.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. Cfra set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on L’Oreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €201.00 ($233.72).

L’Oreal stock opened at €180.05 ($209.36) on Wednesday. L’Oreal has a twelve month low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a twelve month high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

