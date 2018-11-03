Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Tops $18.13 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $332,595.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251329 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.17 or 0.09773368 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

