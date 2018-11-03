LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $1,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,783. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

