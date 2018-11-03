LogisCoin Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One LogisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00058501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $240,050.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00148945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.83 or 0.09783782 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LogisCoin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 672,442 coins and its circulating supply is 664,194 coins. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc . LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

