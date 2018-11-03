Loews Co. (L) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 189,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Loews by 1.0% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 134,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

L opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

