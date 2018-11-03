LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Tops $14.32 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. LockTrip has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $787,329.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 72.1% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00024166 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00035690 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.