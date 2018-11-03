Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $7,267,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.49.

NYSE LMT opened at $299.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $283.21 and a twelve month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

