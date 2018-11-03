Loblaw Companies (L) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday.

L has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.78.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$13.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$52.10. The company had a trading volume of 930,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,120. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$51.90 and a 1-year high of C$70.39.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Michael James Motz sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.26, for a total transaction of C$346,300.00. Also, Director Robert Sawyer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.29 per share, with a total value of C$138,580.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,792.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

