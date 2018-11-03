LM Funding America (LMFA) & Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Head to Head Contrast

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Consumer Portfolio Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $4.39 million 0.28 -$8.62 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $434.38 million 0.21 $3.76 million $0.80 4.86

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.39%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -164.66% -1,791.80% -270.85% Consumer Portfolio Services -0.11% 7.81% 0.60%

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats LM Funding America on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

