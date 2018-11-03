Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,564,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,456,000 after buying an additional 237,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL opened at $47.72 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.