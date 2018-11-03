Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $205,000 Stake in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NetApp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8,411.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 1,676,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,089,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after buying an additional 1,094,273 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $194,399.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,179.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $897,190.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at $944,972.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,451 shares of company stock worth $10,109,334. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.