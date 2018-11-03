Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $190,000 Stake in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Workday were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 43.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Workday by 96.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $132.84 on Friday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $157.12. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $671.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $608,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $633,732.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,782 shares of company stock valued at $68,244,014 in the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Workday to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.26.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

