LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Director Sells $1,231,790.40 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) Director Jerry Gramaglia sold 27,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $1,231,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RAMP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.66. 903,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,405. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $51.51.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveRamp stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

