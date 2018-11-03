LIN Media LLC Class A (LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LIN Media LLC Class A (NYSE:LIN) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of LIN Media LLC Class A in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.84. 6,785,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,597. LIN Media LLC Class A has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $165.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for LIN Media LLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIN Media LLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.