Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MJ Gleeson (GLE)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a report issued on Tuesday.
GLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.
Shares of GLE opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.58).
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading, primarily in the south of England.
