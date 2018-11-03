Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MJ Gleeson (GLE)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a report issued on Tuesday.

GLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $9.00.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading, primarily in the south of England.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.