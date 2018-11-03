Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Receives $38.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 118,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,747. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.