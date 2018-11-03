Lennox International Inc. (LII) Chairman Sells $1,689,678.52 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LII stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 354.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 583.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

