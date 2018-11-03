LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 17532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Specifically, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $533,309.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,118,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,277,984.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,681 shares of company stock worth $1,110,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The company has a market cap of $540.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,202,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,255,000 after purchasing an additional 214,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 932,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 160,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

