Leading Edge Materials (LEM) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM) were up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 110,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 71,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.