Lawson Products (LAWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research set a $37.00 price objective on Lawson Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of LAWS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. 10,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,561. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1,634.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

