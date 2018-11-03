Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.