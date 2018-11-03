Lancashire (LRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRE. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 675 ($8.82).

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 617 ($8.06). 893,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

