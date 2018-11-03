Lancashire (LRE) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank raised Lancashire to a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Lancashire to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 675 ($8.82).

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE stock opened at GBX 617 ($8.06) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.