Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 191.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 198.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $76.98 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.