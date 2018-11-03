Lake Street Capital Boosts Harsco (HSC) Price Target to $33.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Singular Research started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.
Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 1,040,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.51. Harsco has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,915,000 after acquiring an additional 794,247 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 242,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
