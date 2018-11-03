Lake Street Capital Boosts Harsco (HSC) Price Target to $33.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Singular Research started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 1,040,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.51. Harsco has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Harsco had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,915,000 after acquiring an additional 794,247 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 242,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.