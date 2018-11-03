Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.13

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.13 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF.UN)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.

