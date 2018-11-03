Kosmos Energy (KOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.49. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 2467514 shares traded.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.07 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. Kosmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $50,818,795.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

