Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 51.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,248 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.5% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,888,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,307,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,242,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,424,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

