KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 58,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,747. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.