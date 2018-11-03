KeyCorp Weighs in on Timken Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TKR)

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE:TKR opened at $40.60 on Friday. Timken has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 79.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Timken by 41.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,610.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.