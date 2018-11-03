KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AppFolio Inc (APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Garg now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APPF has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.93 and a beta of 0.89. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,728,000 after acquiring an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,046,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

