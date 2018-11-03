Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rational (RAA) a €495.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($575.58) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €612.00 ($711.63) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €610.00 ($709.30) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €620.00 ($720.93) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €586.30 ($681.74).

RAA stock opened at €532.00 ($618.60) on Tuesday. Rational has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

