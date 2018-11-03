Kansas City Southern (KSU) Receives $126.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.3% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 348.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 270,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.