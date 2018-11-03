Kaizen Advisory LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective (down from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,258.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,040.71 and a 52-week high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $38.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,727.09, for a total value of $2,727,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,413.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Henley sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,131.63, for a total value of $8,959,240.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 797 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,909.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,053 shares of company stock worth $48,606,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

