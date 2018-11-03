Kaizen Advisory LLC Purchases 5,611 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,262.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $51,776,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $147.70 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

