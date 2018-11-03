Kadmon (KDMN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 984,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 833,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
KDMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.
Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)
Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.