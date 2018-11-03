Jumei International (JMEI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 1,083,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,421,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Jumei International by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Jumei International by 138.6% in the second quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 116,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jumei International by 203.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumei International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 121,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jumei International by 110.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI)

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.