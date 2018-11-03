JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Synthomer (SYNT) to Underweight

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 475 ($6.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($6.86).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 444 ($5.80) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 452.51 ($5.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

